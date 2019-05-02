University of North Carolina Charlotte Sees Second Shooting in Two Days

Three people have been injured at a shooting across the street from the University of North Carolina Charlotte—just one day after the school lost two students as the result of a campus shooting. Wednesday night's shooting took place at an apartment complex called University Village, which is reportedly unaffiliated with the school but houses many students. Three people were found injured after police arrived around 7:50 p.m. One victim was reportedly shot, and all three have life-threatening injuries. A witness told local news station FOX 46 they believe the shooting was the result of a fight that broke out.

The story is ongoing, check back for updates.