Pennsylvania Cops Shoot Dead a 15-Foot Snake Coiled Around a Man’s Neck
‘HORROR MOVIE’
Shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police officers in Upper Macungie Township in Pennsylvania responded to a call about a man in cardiac arrest, only to find an even more frightening scene: the young man lying in his house with a 15-foot snake coiled around his throat. As Fox29 reported, the middle of the snake was wrapped around the neck of the 28-year-old victim, giving officers access to the animal’s head. According to Lieutenant Peter Nickischer, one officer was able to shoot the slithery assailant in the head and pull the victim to safety. The victim received emergency medical treatment from the officers and was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. Authorities said that the snake was a pet and that officers found multiple other snake enclosures in the man’s home. “One of the officers described it as ‘right out of a horror movie,’” Nickischer said.