UPS Truck Loses SAT Tests of 55 Texas Students
GONE WITH THE WIND
Students at an El Paso high school might have to retake the SAT after test papers flew out of a UPS truck. 55 tests weren’t recovered, leaving several students’ scores in jeopardy. Not only that, but the personal information on the missing sheets has left Student Body President Zyenna Martinez concerned. “On the test score sheets, we have all of our information and identification on the score—our location where we live, our address, our date of birth, all of our information,” she said. “And it stinks because our identity is out there right now.” The school district said College Board counselors are working to provide the affected students vouchers to take the ACT, or college admissions exam, for free. Although they didn’t reveal how the driver lost the tests, UPS has apologized for the mishap and said employees are still working to recover the missing tests. “The driver’s actions in this case are not representative of UPS protocols and methods, and we are addressing this with him,” a spokesperson said in a statement.