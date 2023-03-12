CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Accuses Iran of Lying About Prisoner Swap Deal
The U.S. accused Iran of making “things up” when it said the two countries had agreed on terms for a prisoner exchange. A White House official told Reuters that they are committed to freeing Americans imprisoned in Iran, but said Amirabdollahian’s comments were false. Last week, some Iranian media had reported that a deal had been secured for the U.S. to release $7 billion in frozen Iranian oil funds in exchange for prisoners. However, talks have been on ice since September and if the latest comments from U.S. are any indication, that won’t be thawing on any time soon.