U.S. Wraps Up Search for Debris From Alaska, Lake Huron Balloons

Read it at Wall Street Journal
After nearly a week’s long search, the U.S. is giving up on its efforts to recover tech from the two balloons shot down over Alaska and Lake Huron last week. The U.S. Northern Command announced Friday evening that officials were unable to locate any debris from either balloon. The balloons likely had ties to private companies, making the move to shoot them down a precautionary measure, President Biden said earlier this week. This move also comes after rescuers finished their efforts Thursday to recover tech from the Chinese Surveillance Balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina Feb. 4.