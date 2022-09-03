U.S. Approves New $1.1 Billion Arms Deal With Taiwan
TENSIONS
The U.S. has approved $1.1 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, including a $655 radar system for tracking incoming strikes and $355 for 60 Harpoon missiles that are able to sink ships. According to the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the deal also includes $85.6 million for Sidewinder surface-to-air and air-to-air missiles. The spokesman for the Chinese Embassy Liu Pengyu said that the deal “severely jeopardizes” relations between Washington and Beijing, and encouraged the U.S. to back out. “China will resolutely take legitimate and necessary counter-measures in light of the development of the situation,” he said. The move comes one month after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered Beijing with a visit to Taipei, the most senior U.S. official to do so in 25 years. The arms deal still needs to be voted on by Congress, which is strongly pro-Taiwan.