U.S. Swimmer Ryan Murphy: Olympics Competition ‘Probably Not Clean’

After U.S. swimmer Ryan Murphy took silver in the Olympics’ 200-meter backstroke final on Friday, finishing behind Russian Evgeny Rylov, he voiced concerns that the race was marred by doping. “It is a huge mental drain on me… that I’m swimming in a race that’s probably not clean,” Murphy told reporters, according to The Washington Post. Murphy did not name names, but reporters asked Rylov if he had competed clean. “From the bottom of my heart, I am for clean sport,” he responded. “I’ve devoted my entire life to this sport. Ryan didn’t accuse me of anything, so I’d rather not comment.”