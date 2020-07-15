Utah Nursing Home Resident Dies Waiting in Line for Coronavirus Test
A Utah nursing home resident died waiting in line for a coronavirus test Sunday. A driver and caretaker for the nursing home Intermountain Healthcare found one of the home’s residents, whose name has not been released, unresponsive after a wait of less than 45 minutes in line for a test at the North Ogden Clinic in North Ogden, Utah, and the resident was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear if the individual died from COVID-19 or other factors, the nursing home said. “Testing center caregivers acted quickly and followed correct procedures by immediately calling 911, but EMS workers could not revive the individual,” the home said in a statement. Coronavirus cases have surged around the country in recent weeks, particularly in the South and West, led by Florida, Texas, and California.