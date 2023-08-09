Utah School to Pay $2M to Family of 10-Year-Old Girl Who Killed Herself

A Utah school district has agreed to pay $2 million to the family of a 10-year-old girl who died by suicide, allegedly after she was bullied because of her race and her autism. Although an investigation launched by the district found no “direct evidence” to support that specific allegation, it did find that Izzy Tichenor’s mother did complain she was harassed for poor hygiene, that her sister was subject to racist bullying, and that the school failed to document the family’s complaints, according to KSL. Before Izzy’s death, a Department of Justice investigation found rampant racist behavior by students and staff.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.