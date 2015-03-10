Utah to Allow Firing-Squad Executions

CHEAT SHEET
Utah passed a bill on Tuesday making it the only state to allow firing-squad executions if it runs out of lethal-injection drugs. The bill, sponsored by Republican Rep. Paul Ray, cleared the state senate by a vote of 18-10. Its sponsors claim firing squads are a more humane form of execution than lethal injections, which have sometimes resulted in botched, drawn-out deaths. States have struggled in recent months with a shortage of lethal-injection drugs.