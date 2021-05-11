Vanessa, Tiffany Trump Got ‘Inappropriately’ Close to Secret Service Detail: New Book
BOMBSHELL
Two members of Donald Trump’s extended family got “inappropriately” close to Secret Service agents while he was president, Washington Post journalist Carol Leonnig reports. In her new book on the Secret Service, Leonnig writes that Donald Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa Trump, “started dating one of the agents who had been assigned to her family.” She filed for a divorce in early 2019, records show. The agent did not get in trouble because he was not considered her protector at that point, the book says. Donald Trump’s daughter, Tiffany Trump, also spent “an unusual amount of time alone with a Secret Service agent on her detail” after breaking up with a boyfriend. The heads of the Secret Service even “became concerned at how close Tiffany appeared to be getting to the tall, dark and handsome agent,” according to Leonnig. Both parties told leaders that nothing inappropriate was happening, but the agent was reassigned anyway.
Leonnig also reports that Trump had a bias towards agents he thought were too overweight or short for the job. “I want these fat guys off my detail,” Trump reportedly said. “How are they going to protect me and my family if they can’t run down the street?”