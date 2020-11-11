CHEAT SHEET
Pence Cancels His Post-Election Florida Vacation
Vice President Mike Pence has canceled his planned vacation to Sanibel Island in Southwest Florida to stick around for President Trump’s legal challenges over his defeat in the presidential election, The Washington Post reports. Pence was supposed to stay in his frequent travel destination until Saturday. But administration officials say he decided to stay in Washington instead, according to the Post. Pence’s office has not yet commented on the trip or its cancellation.