Video Shows Last Known Sighting of Missing North Carolina 11-Year-Old
RED FLAGS
Police in Cornelius, North Carolina, have released surveillance footage of the last known sighting of an 11-year-old girl who’s been missing since late November. Madalina Cojocari was missing for weeks before her parents finally reported her disappearance, police said. The girl’s mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, have been charged for allegedly failing to report her disappearance. While they said they’d last seen her on Nov. 23, according to police, the girl wasn’t officially reported missing until Dec. 15. Authorities now say they aren’t even sure of the timeline provided by her parents, as the last confirmed sighting of Madalina in public was on Nov. 21, when she was getting off her school bus. “We are seeking additional witnesses outside of the family to narrow down the exact timeline of when she disappeared,” police said in a press release.