Want to Hit the Beach Like an Influencer? Dress Your Family in Matching Swimwear.
In the heat of the summer, you might be spending more time in a swimsuit than any other item in your closet. So why not take the time to invest in one that matches the quality of the rest of your wardrobe? Vilebrequin, a swimwear brand founded in Saint-Tropez in the 1970s, is the perfect choice to fill that gap. Known for its vibrant collections with matching family prints, the celeb-favorite brand has been a luxury swimwear staple for nearly 50 years.
For those dreaming of taking a trip somewhere far away, Vilebrequin’s 2020 summer collection—featuring saturated colors and playful patterns inspired by the Indian city of Pondicherry—might be the next best thing (for now). The line includes several matching prints for men, women, boys, and girls.
Men's Long Swim Trunks, Indian Ceramic
Women's & children's styles available.
For the eco-conscious shopper, Vilebrequin’s recycled materials line is the perfect match between performance and sustainable development. Made of recycled fabrics and bio-sourced fibers, the line features classic silhouettes in solids and patterns for men and women.
Women's Shaping One Piece Swimsuit, Solid
Available in three colors.
Whether you’re shopping just for you or for your entire family, Vilebrequin’s elegant and flattering designs will motivate you to get outside this summer and beyond.
