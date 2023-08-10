Viral American Airlines Passenger Breaks Silence on Meltdown
‘NO ONE SHOULD JUDGE’
Tiffany Gomas, the 38-year-old woman who instantly became a meme for freaking out on an American Airlines flight last month, broke her silence to the Daily Mail, describing how her “life has been blown up” since the incident. “It’s frightening. Things go viral and everything changes,” Gomas, a marketing executive from Dallas, said. In a viral video, Gomas is seen exclaiming, “That motherfucker back there is not real!” on her flight while pointing at an imaginary passenger and storming off the plane. Her bizarre tirade reportedly came after an argument with a relative over her AirPods and resulted in officials evacuating everyone from the plane to rescreen it. “No one knows anyone else’s story, and no one should judge. No one knows what it’s like,” Gomas told the Daily Mail. Although she said “so much of what’s out there is inaccurate,” Gomas refused to give any more specifics on what caused her meltdown. She said she’s currently consulting a lawyer because people are “staking out my house. They’re staking out my neighbors. They’re going through my mail.” According to the Daily Mail, Gomas lives in a ritzy $1.6 million home and heads her own marketing firm with clients such as Microsoft.