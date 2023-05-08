Wagner Boss Pushes Child Propaganda Clip After Backpedaling on Bakhmut
CHILLING
Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin on Sunday dramatically reversed course after vowing to pull his mercenaries out of the devastated city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. Prigozhin last week vowed to take his forces out of the key battleground on May 10 after furiously condemning Russian military leaders’ lack of support for his fighters, complaining that they were being sent to a “senseless death” without adequate arms supplies. On Sunday, Prigozhin ditched the withdrawal, saying on Telegram that he had been “promised as much ammunition and weapons as we need to continue further operations.” He also shared a creepy propaganda video of a young boy dressed in a military uniform bearing a hammer and sickle badge. “When fascists attacked us in 1942, we stood up in defense of the country and fought the whole war,” the boy says on the eve of Russia’s “Victory Day” celebrating the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany. “In 2022 my Motherland was also in danger, and in her defense my papa and my uncle stood up, my papa for the Russian army, my uncle in the Wagner forces. And I’m asking our country’s leadership to give shells to Wagner.” The footage ends with the child saying: “I’m sure that all of us together will defeat the Nazis.” “I want to add that the last word ‘Give shells to Wagner’ were not said by me or [Russian general Sergei] Surovikin or our brave fighters but by this little boy,” Prigozhin said in an accompanying voice note.