Wall Street Journal Reporters Disgusted After Opinion Editors Publish Trump’s Unchecked Election Tirade
‘VERY DISAPPOINTING’
Reporters at The Wall Street Journal feel badly let down by the paper’s opinion editors who decided to publish an unhinged and unchecked rant about baseless election conspiracy theories from none other than Donald Trump. In an absurd letter published by the Journal’s Opinion section on Wednesday, Trump falsely declared that the 2020 election was “rigged” and provided a list of shonky statistics in a failed attempt to prove his point. The newsroom, which is separate to the opinion section, has, justifiably, not responded well to their newspaper publishing a screed of provably false information. Speaking to CNN’s Brian Stelter, one unnamed reporter said: “I think it’s very disappointing that our Opinion section continues to publish misinformation that our news side works so hard to debunk... They should hold themselves to the same standards we do!” The Journal has not responded to criticism from inside or outside its newsroom.