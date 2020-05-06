CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Walla Walla County Health Officials Getting Reports of COVID-19 Parties

    WHAT NOT TO DO

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Win McNamee/Getty

    Washington state health officials said they have received reports of coronavirus parties in Walla Walla County, where people infected with COVID-19 get together with uninfected people to get the virus in a misguided attempt to develop immunity. This is probably a good point to note that COVID-19 has killed a quarter of a million people worldwide and 70,000 in the U.S. And, as Walla Walla health authorities noted, it’s still unclear that contracting COVID-19 means you are immune to reinfection. And while it’s true that many people experience mild symptoms, they can spread the virus to vulnerable people who might end up dead.

    Read it at KIRO