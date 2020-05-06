Walla Walla County Health Officials Getting Reports of COVID-19 Parties

Read it at KIRO
Washington state health officials said they have received reports of coronavirus parties in Walla Walla County, where people infected with COVID-19 get together with uninfected people to get the virus in a misguided attempt to develop immunity. This is probably a good point to note that COVID-19 has killed a quarter of a million people worldwide and 70,000 in the U.S. And, as Walla Walla health authorities noted, it’s still unclear that contracting COVID-19 means you are immune to reinfection. And while it’s true that many people experience mild symptoms, they can spread the virus to vulnerable people who might end up dead.