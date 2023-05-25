CHEAT SHEET
WATCH: Man Arrested After Car Crashes Into Downing Street Gate
A massive police presence is on scene at London’s Downing Street after a car rammed into its gates Thursday. “Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving,” Scotland Yard told The Sun. “There are no reports of any injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.” Downing Street, which houses the residences and offices of the UK’s Prime Minister and the Chancellor of the Exchequer, is now blocked off as local police investigate the incident. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was believed to be working there today.