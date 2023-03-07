WATCH: Wild Brawl Breaks Out on Southwest Airlines Flight
TURBULENCE
A brawl broke out on a Southwest Airlines flight from Dallas to Phoenix on Monday, the latest in a chaotic week for travelers. Video footage gone viral shows a man in a blazer putting a tattooed man in a headlock and swinging punches as an onlooker shouts “do not hit him again.” The blazer-wearing man says the other person approached his family “aggressively”—and orders him to tell the others “what happened.” He then tells the other man not to “play with his family” and says “I will beat your ass.” The woman who recorded the video told the Daily Mail the tattooed man “accidentally bumped into the man’s wife,” and claims the man in the blazer escalated the situation. She also claims he punched the man “four to five times” before the video even starts. A spokesperson for the airline said no one was arrested, and that flight crews are “well trained in de-escalation” and handled the situation.