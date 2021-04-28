CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    After a Year Inside, Get a New Couch During Wayfair’s WayDay

    WAYDAY

    Daniel Modlin

    Commerce Staff Writer

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Wayfair

    If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that I need a new couch. After a year of sitting on it day-in and day-out, I think it’s time for a replacement. Thankfully, Wayday is here, Wayfair’s annual 2-day sale, where they are taking up to 70% off living room seating, 70% off bedding, 65% off outdoor furniture, 60% off kitchen essentials, and much, much more. There are tons of deals, but to help you sift through all of them, we’ve rounded up some favorites.

    77” Wide Reversible Modular Sofa: Looking for a new sofa? This one is over 50% off. Not only is it easy to clean, it is cozy, features a moveable ottoman that acts like a sectional, and comes in four different colors, depending on your style.

    77” Wide Reversible Modular Sofa

    Down From $899

    Buy at Wayfair$440

    Billups Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair: I still need a good desk chair and this might be it. This one is 62% off, offers great lumbar support, back angle adjustment, and is all and all, loaded with features to maximize your comfort while working from home.

    Billups Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair

    Down From $464

    Buy at Wayfair$178

    Jaimes Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit Table: Creating an outdoor oasis in your backyard this summer is a must. This fire pit is simple enough to place in any backyard, and will make nightly hangouts that much more enjoyable.

    Jaimes Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit Table

    Down From $330

    Buy at Wayfair$112

    Yatoshi Professional Knife Set: I’m still cooking a ton at home and if you are too, it’s a good idea to upgrade your knives. This set comes with 5 different knives - a chef’s, a paring, a santoku, and two utility knives. They are made of high-carbon stainless steel and will help you slice and dice like a pro.

    Yatoshi Professional Knife Set

    Down From $200

    Buy at Wayfair$139

    Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.