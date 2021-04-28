After a Year Inside, Get a New Couch During Wayfair’s WayDay
If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that I need a new couch. After a year of sitting on it day-in and day-out, I think it’s time for a replacement. Thankfully, Wayday is here, Wayfair’s annual 2-day sale, where they are taking up to 70% off living room seating, 70% off bedding, 65% off outdoor furniture, 60% off kitchen essentials, and much, much more. There are tons of deals, but to help you sift through all of them, we’ve rounded up some favorites.
77” Wide Reversible Modular Sofa: Looking for a new sofa? This one is over 50% off. Not only is it easy to clean, it is cozy, features a moveable ottoman that acts like a sectional, and comes in four different colors, depending on your style.
77” Wide Reversible Modular Sofa
Down From $899
Billups Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair: I still need a good desk chair and this might be it. This one is 62% off, offers great lumbar support, back angle adjustment, and is all and all, loaded with features to maximize your comfort while working from home.
Billups Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Down From $464
Jaimes Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit Table: Creating an outdoor oasis in your backyard this summer is a must. This fire pit is simple enough to place in any backyard, and will make nightly hangouts that much more enjoyable.
Jaimes Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit Table
Down From $330
Yatoshi Professional Knife Set: I’m still cooking a ton at home and if you are too, it’s a good idea to upgrade your knives. This set comes with 5 different knives - a chef’s, a paring, a santoku, and two utility knives. They are made of high-carbon stainless steel and will help you slice and dice like a pro.
Yatoshi Professional Knife Set
Down From $200
