Wendell Pierce Thanks Supporters for Helping Him Find Journal Lost in New York City
FOUND IT
Actor Wendell Pierce shared a miraculous story of New York luck on Saturday. Pierce, who rose to fame for his performance as “Bunk” in The Wire, recently received rave reviews for playing Willy Loman in a Broadway production of Death Of A Salesman. On Twitter, revealed he had lost his journal from the production. “I have lost my life’s work,” Pierce wrote Saturday morning. “This distillation of all I have ever experienced on my creative journey culminated in this production.” Pierce thought he might the black notebook in the back of a yellow minivan cab on the Upper West Side, he tweeted, asking for help finding it. “It’s not a issue of privacy or intimacy. It’s the real time documentation of the epiphany of the creative process,” he said. An hour later the story had a happy ending. Pierce had retraced his steps and found the notebook tucked in the corner of a haberdashery store he’d browsed earlier that day. “I FOUND IT!!!!!! THANK YOU ALL! A NEEDLE IN THE HAYSTACK OF NEW YORK CITY,” Pierce wrote to his followers, thanking them for the “prayers and positive energy.”