Wendy Williams’ Family Speaks Out on Her ‘Shocking’ Spiral
‘HEARTBREAKING’
Wendy Williams’ family is speaking out for the first time about the former talk show host’s downward “spiral.” In a People cover story published Wednesday, Williams’ niece Alex Finnie said, “We’ve all seen the images over the last few months—and, really, few years—of what has seemed like a spiral for my aunt. It was shocking and heartbreaking to see her in this state.” Finnie appears in the upcoming Lifetime documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?, which follows the host’s attempt to launch a comeback with a podcast, but ultimately ended up capturing her struggles with alcohol addition and health issues including Graves’ disease and lymphedema. In the doc, Williams’ manager Will Selby says she entered a treatment facility for “cognitive issues” in April 2023, and remains there to this day without access to her family or friends; the only person with unfettered access to her is a court-appointed legal guardian. “The people who love her cannot see her,” Williams’ sister Wanda says in the doc, according to People. “I think the big [question] is: How the hell did we get here?”