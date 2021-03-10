CHEAT SHEET
    Whistleblowers Allege Shady Hiring at Trump DOJ

    Blake Montgomery

    Two Department of Justice whistleblowers alleged in official complaints disclosed Wednesday that the same lawyer who reportedly plotted with Donald Trump to oust Attorney General William Barr politicized the hiring and promotion process within the department. They say Jeffrey Bossert Clark, the acting assistant attorney general appointed by Trump to head the DOJ’s civil division, appointed a lawyer who defended a controversial Trump administration policy to a management position within the DOJ over a better qualified applicant who had not. The policy prevented unaccompanied minors in federal custody from receiving abortions, though it was later ruled unconstitutional. The anonymous whistleblowers allege the appointment happened just two days before Trump’s term ended.

