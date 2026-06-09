White House Deflects From Trump Humiliation With Two Words

The White House shrugged off attendees at Game 3 of the NBA Finals booing Donald Trump in his hometown.

Trump, 79, became the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game on Monday, in the process causing entry delays, road closures, watch party cancellations, and increased security at Madison Square Garden, where the New York Knicks hosted the San Antonio Spurs.

Trump watched the game from a luxury box, rather than courtside. He was shown on the big screen during the national anthem, prompting loud boos throughout the arena.

However, instead of referencing the boos, the White House’s rapid response account deflected.

“Our President,” the account posted on X, along with three flags, while amplifying a video of Trump being booed.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast when requesting comment on the boos.

The rapid response team didn't acknowledge the boos directed at Trump. X/RapidResponse47

The White House has not yet commented on footage showing Trump appearing to fall alseep during the game, but has previously been senstive about that subject—both online and in response to reporters’ questions.

Trump is generating quite the track record of being booed at sporting events.

Last November, fans at Detroit Lions-Washington Commanders game in Maryland let him hear it after he said he wanted the Commanders to name their to-be-completed stadium in Washington, D.C. after him.

A few months prior, the Yankee Stadium crowd in the Bronx booed him. Earlier that month, the U.S. Open crowd in Queens did the same. In that case, the men’s final had to be delayed due to the extra security measures that kept hundreds of fans waiting outside the stadium.

In 2019, Trump also received a frosty reception at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., for Game 5 of the World Series.

Trump’s appearance at Madison Square Garden may not be the last time he’ll be booed, either, since he suggested he may also attend Game 4 in the best-of-seven series in two days.