White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Tests Positive for COVID
ROUND TWO
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, she said in a statement. She is experiencing mild symptoms. “Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive,” she said. “I will be adhering to CDC guidance and no longer be traveling on the President’s trip to Europe.” Psaki said she had two socially distanced meetings with President Biden on Monday, but that he isn’t considered a close contact as defined by the CDC. Biden has since tested negative, she said. “I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test,” she wrote. Psaki’s positive test comes nearly six months after she first tested positive in October. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff had tested positive a week earlier. Both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative after Emhoff’s test.