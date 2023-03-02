Wife of Missing San Francisco Radio DJ Gives Heartbreaking Update
SIGN-OFF
The wife of Jeffrey Vandergrift, a San Francisco radio DJ missing since last Thursday, said that “personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back.” The San Francisco Police Department said on Friday, hours after he was last seen at his home, that the 54-year-old was considered “at-risk.” Natasha Yi did not elaborate on the nature of the “personal information” discovered, but added that no foul play was suspected in Vandergrift’s disappearance. “I have been in so much pain and fear and I know all of you have been so scared and concerned for JV as well,” she said in a statement released through Wild 94.9, the station on which the couple host their respective shows. Vandergrift previously spoke publicly about his Lyme disease diagnosis in 2021, detailing painful symptoms like brain fog, migraines, and blurred vision, according to KTVU. “The amount of compassion for the physical torture that JV has been going through for the past two years has been overwhelming,” Yi said on Thursday.