Witness Reveals ‘Triggering’ Moments Before Sussexes’ Paparazzi Chase
‘NOT SURPRISED’
A witness who watched paparazzi heckle and taunt Harry and Meghan just moments before their “near catastrophic” car chase in New York City Tuesday night has said she was “not surprised” at the ensuing pursuit after seeing the gaggle of photographers aggressively follow their car. The unidentified woman, who spoke to the Associated Press, said the situation was already “pretty aggressive before the chase.” The paparazzi were allegedly heckling Harry and Meghan “and making these negative comments, trying to get a reaction out of them,” the witness said. “As they were leaving, just the way they chased the car, it just reminds you of all the other scenes you’ve seen in the past with Prince Harry’s mother,” she added. “It was just really upsetting. It was triggering for me, I can’t even imagine how it must have felt for them.” Celebrity photo agency Backgrid USA Inc. also released a statement regarding the incident, and announced they were investigating.