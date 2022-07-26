CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Brittney Griner Shares Message to Wife All the Way From Russian Court
TRIAL CONTINUES
Read it at ABC News
As WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to Russian court on Tuesday, she told ABC News that she had a message for her wife, Cherelle, who just graduated law school: “Good luck on the bar exam.” Cherelle Griner told the outlet that the couple has not talked on the phone since Brittney Griner was detained at a Moscow airport in February after being accused of having hashish oil in her luggage. Griner, who pleaded guilty to the drug charges and said she mistakenly left the cartridges in her bag, brought photos of her wife and best friends to the trial. Her lawyers have claimed in court that the cannabis was medical, and Griner herself is expected to testify tomorrow.