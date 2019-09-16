CHEAT SHEET
CLEAN SLATE
Women’s March Cuts Ties With Three Leaders Amid Anti-Semitism Accusations
The Women’s March is cutting ties with board members Tamika Mallory, Bob Bland, and Linda Sarsour, according to The Washington Post. The women have faced accusations of anti-Semitism and mismanagement—including a failed attempt to trademark the words “Women’s March,” as first reported by The Daily Beast. The allegations derailed the organization’s efficacy, and new board members admitted to the The Washington Post that “mistakes and missteps” were made. The three women will be transitioned “off of the Women’s March Board and onto other projects focused on advocacy within their respective organizations,” according to a statement issued Monday. Co-Chair Carmen Perez will remain on the board.
The new board is set to convene for its first meeting this month, where the replacements for Bland and Mallory, former co-presidents, will be chosen, according to officials. The remodeled leadership consists of 16 new board members including: Ginna Green, chief strategy officer of the Jewish group Bend the Arc, Tamara Cohen, a rabbi and political activist, Isa Noyola, a Latina transgender activist, and Sarah Eagle Heart, a member of the Lakota Nation and CEO of Native Americans in Philanthropy. The organization is gearing up to host #ReclaimTheCourt on Oct. 6, to protest Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and “his work to overturn Roe v. Wade,” according to organizers.