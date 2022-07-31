CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Wrong-Way Crash in Illinois Kills Five Children and Two Women
HARROWING
Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
A horrific car crash killed seven people on Sunday, including five children, in McHenry County, Illinois, state police said. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the crash occurred shortly after 2:00 a.m. on I-90, with police saying that a van and a passenger vehicle collided, one of which was driving the wrong way. Flames engulfed both vehicles, police said. The victims’ identities have not been released. In addition to the five children, two women died and an additional person was airlifted to a hospital with significant wounds. According to government numbers, traffic-related deaths in the U.S. reached a 16-year-high in 2021.