Accused Cyclist Killer Pleads Not Guilty as Lawyer Claims There’s ‘More to This Story’
NOWHERE TO RUN
Kaitlin Armstrong, the Texas woman accused of fatally shooting elite cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson, entered a not guilty plea in her first court appearance Wednesday morning, CBS Austin reports. After changing her appearance and attempting to evade authorities in Costa Rica for 43 days, Armstrong is back in Austin where she stands accused of murder and “unrelated theft of service” for a $650 Botox procedure she did not pay for years ago. Armstrong, who is being held on a $3.5 million bail, also requested a jury trial during her pretrial hearing. She was charged with first-degree murder after being accused of shooting Wilson on May 11 when she found out Wilson and Armstrong’s boyfriend at the time had spent the day together. “There’s a lot more to this story,” Armstrong’s attorney said Wednesday, claiming her home was vandalized the night Wilson ended up dead.