Young Asylum Seeker Died by Suicide in NYC Shelter, Mayor Adams Says
HORRIBLE
A young woman seeking asylum in the United States killed herself at a New York City shelter on Sunday, according to a statement released by Mayor Eric Adams. The tragedy comes at a time when the city is scrambling to find shelter for thousands of migrants—some of whom were bussed in from Texas by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott as part of a political stunt—and when Adams is floating the idea of using cruise ships to house them. “The thousands of asylum seekers we have seen arrive in our city came to this country seeking a better life,” read Adams’ statement on Monday. “Sadly though, yesterday, an asylum seeker in one of our facilities took her own life. Our hearts break for this young woman and any loved ones she may have, and we, as a city mourn her. This tragedy is a reminder that we have an obligation to do everything in our power to help those in need.” The city said that it’s prohibited from sharing further details on the woman’s death and that mental-health services are available at the city’s Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation Center, a new welcome center for migrants in Manhattan.