‘YouTube Protesters’ Arrested Outside Missing Toddler Quinton Simon’s Home
‘THIS HAS TO STOP’
As police scour a landfill for the remains of missing toddler Quinton Simon, the home of his mother, the prime suspect in the case, has been at the center of more drama, including numerous arrests of protesters. On Thursday, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said that while authorities support the right to peaceful protest, “we also support the rights of citizens to live in a peaceful environment.” Chief Hadley confirmed that since Oct. 12, “when the first YouTube protesters arrived,” police have responded to more than 50 calls and have made “multiple arrests.” The latest arrest, according to a WSAV journalist on the scene, is YouTube creator Jimmy Williams, “who goes by the name of Dolly.” On Nov. 2, protesters could be seen screaming into an open window at the home while “the toddler’s grandmother is sitting inside the window apparently listening to the rant while also blasting ‘Let It Go,’” WSAV’s Brett Buffington reported. On Nov. 3, a disco ball appeared alongside a speaker blaring “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” Quinton Simon’s grandfather Henry “Bubba” Moss Sr. was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday morning. It appears as though Moss Sr. had a flat tire and was walking back to his home when the incident occurred.