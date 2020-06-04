YouTuber Jake Paul Charged After Scottsdale Mall Looting
YouTuber and online influencer Jake Paul has been charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly by police in Scottsdale, Arizona, after allegedly participating in looting and riots last weekend. Crowds had filled the area surrounding the Scottsdale Fashion Mall Saturday, and many stole merchandise from stores and vandalized the property. Police said they received video evidence of Paul’s presence at the mall, and that he illegally entered the grounds while it was closed.
Paul, who has over 20 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, claimed that he did not take part in looting. He said in a tweet Sunday that he and those he was with were at the mall filming to “share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through.” Paul insisted he does not condone looting or violence.