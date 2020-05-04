Tests Show Coronavirus Was Spreading in Europe Late Last Year, Weeks Earlier Than Thought
The novel coronavirus may have been spreading in France as early as December, a senior ICU doctor has said. It was believed until now that Europe’s first confirmed COVID-19 case was a man in Bordeaux, south-western France, on January 24. But Yves Cohen, an intensive care chief in Paris, told local media that the virus was present in France on 27 December, several weeks before the first cases were confirmed. Cohen told broadcaster BFMTV that his team revisited negative tests for flu and other viruses on dozens of patients who were been in hospital with respiratory symptoms in December and January. “Of the 24 patients, we had one positive result for COVID-19 on 27 December when he was in hospital with us,” he said, adding that the test had been repeated several times to confirm the result. The revelation comes amid signs the pandemic is easing in Europe, with France, Italy and Spain registering their lowest daily death tolls for weeks on Sunday as they prepare to ease restrictions.