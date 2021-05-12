100+ Republicans Threaten Breakaway Party to End Trump’s Death Grip
SINKING SHIP
More than a hundred Republican Party members have had enough of being ruled by badly written pseudo-tweets on Donald Trump’s website. According to The New York Times, a long list of party members—including former governors, members of Congress, and Republican Party chairmen—have put their names to a letter that threatens to form a breakaway party to release them from the Trump death grip on the GOP. The full statement, and the list of signatories, will reportedly be released Thursday, but a preamble seen by the Times reads: “When in our democratic republic, forces of conspiracy, division, and despotism arise, it is the patriotic duty of citizens to act collectively in defense of liberty and justice.” Miles Taylor, the former Homeland Security official who penned the notorious “Anonymous” op-ed in Times and two bestselling books, is reported to be one of the organizers. It comes as the House Republican leadership prepares to force Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her position this week over her criticism of Trump.