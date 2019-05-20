11 Killed in Brazil Bar Massacre

Eleven people were killed in a massacre at a bar in northern Brazil, according to media reports. Seven hooded gunmen arrived at Wanda’s Bar in Belem in three cars and a motorcycle, and opened fire—killing six women and five men. Police told the O Liberal newspaper that the bar was a drug front and that several victims had drugs on them. Brazil, which had 64,000 murders last year, is wracked by gang violence, and troops were sent to Belem this spring to keep the peace.