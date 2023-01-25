29-Year-Old Woman Attended High School Pretending to Be a Teen
NICE TRY
A 29-year-old local woman passed as a teen for four days at New Brunswick High School, evading detection while texting students in what female students suspected to be an attempt to lure them into illegal sex work. Hyejeong Shin was arrested and barred from school grounds after she revealed her real age in an attempt to leave. “Last week, by filing false documents, an adult female posing as a student was able to be enrolled in our high school,” said school district superintendent Aubrey Johnson during a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday. “Throughout the schedule she was in a few classes and then most of the time, in our guidance suite as we were trying to get more information from her.” Students who texted and spent time with Shin said they were shocked by the development and felt “taken advantage of,” according to New Brunswick Today. “We feel so unsafe and nobody wants to listen to us,” student Ethan Calderon told New Brunswick Today. “Do they not care about us because we’re minorities?”