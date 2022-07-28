CHEAT SHEET
3 Children and a Woman Found Dead in Connecticut Home
Three children and a woman were found dead at a Connecticut home on Wednesday evening, police said. The woman was found in an outside shed, while the children, aged from 5 to 12, were located inside the Danbury home. Officers were called to the home at 6:30 p.m. by someone they said was crying over the phone. An investigation into the deaths is still preliminary, and police are expected to release an update Thursday morning. “We’re not going to leave any stone unturned,” Danbury Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour told NBC Connecticut. “I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. We have a pretty good idea of what happened but we just don’t want to confirm that at this point.”