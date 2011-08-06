31 U.S. Troops Killed in Crash

CHEAT SHEET
Thirty-one U.S. Special Forces soldiers and seven Afghan troops were killed Saturday in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan, marking the deadliest day for American forces in the war since the invasion in 2001. Among the dead were members of Navy SEAL Team Six, the unit that participated in the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, although officials said they believed none of the members who participated in that attack were killed. The Taliban has claimed responsibility, saying it downed the helicopter in a rocket attack, but it has been known to exaggerate claims. President Obama mourned the soldiers' deaths in a statement and offered his prayers.