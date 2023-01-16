‘90-Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested Months After Allegedly Killing Barbershop Owner
NEH
A barber who appeared on the TLC reality megahit 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? was arrested in Florida on a battery charge that led authorities to connect him to a 2021 homicide. Michael Baltimore, 44, was on the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted List for nearly seven months prior to his traffic-stop arrest, which came after he’d allegedly fled a bar fight early Friday. Authorities said they confirmed Baltimore’s identity with a fingerprint scanner after he gave them a fake name. Police also found a loaded handgun, drugs, and three fake identification cards in his vehicle. Baltimore is accused of fatally shooting Kendell Cook, the owner of Pennsylvania’s GQ Barbershop, and injuring another man in May 2021. He’d worked for Cook until 2019, the year he appeared on 90 Day Fiancé to help his employer inform star Ashley Martson that her husband, Jay Smith, had cheated on her in the barbershop’s bathroom.