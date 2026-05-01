‘90210′ Star Reveals Castmate’s Hysterical Reaction to Being Fired

The remains of five people have been found in a crashed plane 30 miles southwest of Austin, Texas, investigators said. The identities of the victims inside the Cessna 421C have not yet been made public. Fire and EMS crews found the downed aircraft near Wimberley, having first received a call at 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, Hayes County Judge Ruben Becerra said, according to ABC News. The cause of the crash has not yet been established, but the Hayes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it happened in Wimberley’s 200 block of Round Rock Road, CBS 6 KFDM reports. Investigators said there were no signs of a mid-air collision, although Becerra noted that, “Preliminary information indicates the aircraft was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of impact.” “A second aircraft traveling in the vicinity landed safely in New Braunfels,” Becerra’s statement on Facebook noted. The judge said the investigation would be carried out by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
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- 1Five Dead After Small Plane CrashesMYSTERYThe identities of the victims have not yet been disclosed.
- 2Football Nepo Baby Makes Sexist Remark to Female ReporterLOW BLOWShilo Sanders appears to have since deleted the comment.
Shop with ScoutedNew to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners A FRESH TAKEBatch just launched new THC-infused “micro mints.” Here’s what you need to know.
- 3Actor Found Dead Inside Restaurant at 56🧡JUICE GUY🧡He was getting ready to open the eatery.
- 4‘90210′ Star Says Castmate Was Hysterical After Being Fired‘SILVER LINING’Tori Spelling says the move was a blessing in disguise for her co-star.
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- 5Area 51 Earthquakes Spark Conspiracy Theories DESERT SECRETSAfter a series of unusual earthquakes, Area 51 has spawned a new set of rumors.
- 6‘Wild’ Author Reveals Her Husband Has ‘Fatal’ Diagnosis‘BROKEN HEARTS’The writer asked the public to “hold us in your thoughts, prayers, light and love.”
- 7Airline Loses Star’s Oscar After Taking It Before FlightWHERE’S IT GONG?He said he had taken it with him on flights before.
- 8The Rock Pulled Over by Cops After Walk of Fame Event🚨🚨🚨The actor was honoring Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci at the event.
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- 9Band Member Spotted Falling Asleep During Kamala SpeechVEEP SLEEPThe saxophonist was caught resting his eyes while Harris talked Trump.
- 10Grammy-Winner Cancels Shows Due to ‘Severe Illness’HOLD THAT NOTEThe singer said she is “truly heartbroken” to postpone shows.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders’ son Shilo sparked a backlash after posting a sexist remark aimed at veteran NFL reporter Mary Kay Cabot. Cleveland.com’s Instagram account had shared a video Wednesday of Cabot discussing the Cleveland Browns quarterback competition, in which she said Deshaun Watson should be named the Browns’ starting QB over Shedeur Sanders, 24. In response, Shilo Sanders, 26, the older brother of Shedeur, commented: “Go make a sandwich Mary.” Cabot, a longtime Browns beat writer and the 2025 Bill Nunn Memorial Award winner, declined to engage directly with the insult. Speaking Thursday on Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan, she emphasized her role in encouraging women to join “the football world.” “I really do believe that I have been an inspiration for lots of women’s and young girls to know that you can go out there and do a good job in a man’s world and take on all of that that comes on with that,” Cabot said. Shedeur Sanders remains in contention for the Browns’ starting role alongside Watson and Dillon Gabriel as coach Todd Monken evaluates options following the team’s latest draft moves. Shilo Sanders was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2025 preseason after being signed as an undrafted free agent and is mired in an ongoing bankruptcy case.
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Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.
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It Was Love star Park Dong-bin has died at the age of 56. The seasoned Korean actor was found dead on Wednesday inside a restaurant that he had been due to open, according to local reports. Police said there were no signs of a struggle and no indications of foul play at the eatery in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, The Korea Times reports. His cause of death is being investigated. He became a well-known meme from It Was Love, becoming known as “Juice Guy.” In a scene, he was delivered bad news and subsequently spat out orange juice. It went viral. The Volcano High actor’s funeral is set for Friday and is due to take place at the Woosung Memorial Park, after his remains have been taken through the Yongin Forest of Peace, according to the Times. News.com.au reports that he leaves behind his wife, Lee Sang-yi, and their daughter, Ji-yoo, who was born in 2023. The couple met in 2020 while working on Enemies from the Past, a South Korean daily drama.
‘90210′ Star Reveals Castmate’s Hysterical Reaction to Being Fired
Tori Spelling, 52, is revisiting a brutal behind-the-scenes moment from Beverly Hills, 90210—when a young Hilary Swank, 51, was abruptly fired. Speaking Friday on the 90210MG podcast, Spelling said she had become a “safe place” for Swank on set, who often confided in her between scenes. Swank played Carly Reynolds for 16 episodes during Season 8 of the show when ratings started to plummet following Luke Perry’s departure. Producer Paul Waigner, 56, called Swank into his office one day. When she returned, Spelling said, the actress was “hysterically crying” and retreated to her dressing room to process the news. “She was like, ‘Oh my God—if I get fired off of 90210, I’m never gonna make it,’” Spelling recalled. Two months after she was fired, Swank landed her breakout role as Brandon Teena in Boys Don’t Cry, earning her first Academy Award in 2000 and launching a career that would later include a second Oscar in 2005 for Million Dollar Baby. Swank looked back at the pivotal career moment in an interview with Conan O’Brien in 2014. Framing the setback as a turning point and a “silver lining,” she said that when one thing falls apart, “something else could be looming around the corner.”
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As we get older, finding complexion products that don’t betray us becomes increasingly difficult—especially when it comes to blush. Powder formulas often settle into fine lines, cling to dry patches, and exaggerate texture, while overly emollient creams tend to slide off by midday or leave behind a sticky residue. The margin for error gets smaller as we age, and suddenly, products that used to deliver a youthful glow now leave us looking less luminous and more, well… lived-in. Fortunately, Laura Geller has built her eponymous cosmetics brand around solving exactly this problem.
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A burst of unusual seismic activity near Area 51 has conspiracy theorists in overdrive. At least 17 earthquakes were recorded within roughly 24 hours near the secretive Nevada site, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quakes ranged from magnitude 2.5 to 4.4 and struck just miles from the base, long rumored to house everything from alien tech to classified weapons programs. The tremors’ proximity to the Nevada Test Site—where the U.S. conducted nuclear tests for decades—has only fueled speculation online, with some tying the activity to fringe claims about missing scientists and secret experiments. Even President Donald Trump was asked about the 10 missing and dead high-profile scientists, telling reporters in April he hopes the disappearances are random but that “we’re going to know in the next week and a half.” FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News on Tuesday that the final report on the missing scientists will be finished “in short order.” Geophysicist Stefan Burns noted in a video that the 4.4 magnitude quake struck in “an unusual place,” citing its shallow depth and location. He added the activity was “worth discussing” in the context of whether something more unusual—like “a covert underground nuclear test”—could be at play.
Author Cheryl Strayed revealed that her “beloved” husband, filmmaker Brian Lindstrom, 65, was diagnosed with a “serious, fatal illness.” In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 57-year-old writer said the diagnosis forced her to cancel upcoming appearances, including a writing workshop at Kripalu in the Berkshires and an event at Hunter College. “I simply cannot do anything but be with my family right now and see to our broken hearts,” she wrote. She apologized to those who had planned to attend and asked supporters to “hold us in your thoughts, prayers, light and love.” Strayed also noted it may feel “emotionally dissonant” for followers to see upbeat clips from her podcast, Mind Over Mountain, in the coming weeks. “Those interviews, which I loved doing, were recorded previously, in easier, happier times,” she clarified. Strayed, best known for her memoir Wild, which was turned into a 2014 movie starring Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, for which the pair garnered Oscar nominations, has often credited Lindstrom’s support for her success. “There’s no doing it without him,” she told The Great Discontent in 2012. They share two children, a son, Carver, and a daughter, Bobbi.
Academy Award winner Pavel Talankin’s Oscar has been found after he lost it while flying out of New York. The co-director and star of Mr. Nobody Against Putin said the award had disappeared after he boarded a flight at New York City’s JFK airport on Wednesday morning. The Russian told Deadline that he’d tried to bring the statuette in his carry-on, but it was confiscated by the Transportation Security Administration, which said it posed a safety threat, and then vanished. The 2026 Best Documentary Feature winner filmed Lufthansa agents bubble-wrapping it and handing him a tag, then taking it off to transport it on his flight. “It’s completely baffling how they consider an Oscar a weapon,” the 35-year-old said. “[I] flew with it in the cabin and there never was any kind of problem.” Thankfully, airline Lufthansa now says it has found the Oscar. “The Oscar statue has now been located and is safely in our care in Frankfurt,” Lufthansa told Variety, adding it would be returned “as quickly as possible.” “We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and have apologized to the owner. The careful and secure handling of our guests’ belongings is of the utmost importance to us.” Talankin fled Russia and now lives in Europe, taking with him footage that would form the basis of the documentary, which shows how a school thrust military recruitment propaganda on students during the invasion of Ukraine.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was pulled over by police after leaving an event at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. Johnson was at the event in support of Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, with The Devil Wears Prada 2 stars receiving stars on the Walk of Fame in a joint ceremony. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that it was a traffic stop regarding the tinted windows on Johnson’s car. Video footage of the stop shows Johnson getting out of his car to give his driver’s license to the officer before returning to his vehicle, continuing to answer the officer’s questions before eventually rolling his windows up and driving away. The 53-year-old said during his speech at Thursday’s ceremony that it was “about time” Tucci and Blunt received stars on the Walk of Fame. He also praised his Jungle Cruise and Smashing Machine co-star’s character. “Every single day, knowing Emily, as many of us do, that is one grateful woman who will wake up feet on the ground, being grateful about every moment,” he said of Blunt. Johnson, Blunt, and Tucci were joined at Thursday’s ceremony by Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Meryl Streep.
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A good pair of work boots is invaluable. However, most feel like they were designed by people who’ve never spent eight hours on a job site. Red Wing Shoes is aiming to change that with its new IronFlex boot line, built from the ground up based on the data of three million workers.
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A musician performing at an event honoring former Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to fall asleep while she spoke. Harris was honored by Public Counsel, the nation’s largest pro bono public interest law firm, at a dinner in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. She was joined in conversation with Orange is the New Black star Uzo Aduba after receiving the organization’s William O. Douglas Award. However while Harris was discussing the “corrupt” Trump administration, a saxophone player in the band on stage next to her appeared to be sleeping. The video footage of the incident was obtained by TMZ on Thursday. His bandmates can be seen watching the conversation happening next to them, while he has his hands on his thighs and his eyes appear shut. The video ends with the saxophonist wide awake and playing Harris off stage. In an Instagram video posted by the law firm, the saxophonist is seen playing his instrument again. As the musician seemed to rest his eyes, Harris discussed the weakening of the Voting Rights Act by the Supreme Court, which will make it more difficult for minorities to challenge electoral maps as racially discriminatory. Claiming it was part of an agenda that “has been in place for decades,” Harris said she believed voters “are not stupid and see the corrupt, incompetent, callous administration that is in the White House right now, and they’re so damn scared. They’re so damn scared of losing the midterms.”
Grammy-winning singer LeAnn Rimes has canceled and rescheduled upcoming concerts after revealing she is battling a “severe illness” that has left her unable to travel or perform. The 43-year-old said in an Instagram Stories post on Wednesday that she is “truly heartbroken” to postpone shows in Spokane and Seattle, originally scheduled for April 30 and May 1. The concerts will now take place on May 31 in Spokane and June 2 in Seattle. “Due to severe illness, I am unable to travel & perform this week,” she wrote, adding that she is “so very grateful for your kindness and continued support as I recover.” She did not reveal specific details about the illness, but Rimes, best known for How Do I Live, said she is looking forward to returning to the stage “very soon.” The announcement comes weeks after she went viral for footage of a so-called deep jaw release procedure.