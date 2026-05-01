Actor Found Dead Inside Restaurant at 56

Academy Award winner Pavel Talankin has lost his Oscar. The co-director and star of Mr. Nobody Against Putin said it went missing after he boarded a flight at New York City’s JFK airport on Wednesday morning. The Russian told Deadline that he had tried to bring the statuette in his carry-on, but it was confiscated by the Transportation Security Administration, which said it posed a safety threat. The 2026 Best Documentary Feature winner said he had carried it on to other flights. “It’s completely baffling how they consider an Oscar a weapon,” the 35-year-old said. “[I] flew with it in the cabin and there never was any kind of problem.” The director filmed two Lufthansa agents bubble-wrapping the statuette and handing him a tag for the box, then taking it off to transport it on his flight. The documentary’s executive producer and Talankin’s translator, Robin Hessman, said: “[Pavel] calls me this morning from Frankfurt, saying Lufthansa doesn’t have it. They lost it. He has a ticket number [for the box] and they can’t find it.” Talankin fled Russia and now lives in Europe, taking with him footage that would form the basis of the documentary, which shows how a school thrust military recruitment propaganda on students during the invasion of Ukraine.
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- 1Airline Loses Star’s Oscar After Taking It Before FlightWHERE’S IT GONG?He said he had taken it with him on flights before.
- 2Actor Found Dead Inside Restaurant at 56🧡JUICE GUY🧡He was getting ready to open the eatery.
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- 3‘Wild’ Author Reveals Her Husband Has ‘Fatal’ Diagnosis‘BROKEN HEARTS’The writer asked the public to “hold us in your thoughts, prayers, light and love.”
- 4The Rock Pulled Over by Cops After Walk of Fame Event🚨🚨🚨The actor was honoring Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci at the event.
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- 5Band Member Spotted Falling Asleep During Kamala SpeechVEEP SLEEPThe saxophonist was caught resting his eyes while Harris talked Trump.
- 6Britney Spears Charged After DUI Arrest‘WAKE-UP CALL’The singer was reportedly caught with an unknown substance inside her BMW.
- 7NBC Host Tearfully Announces Cancer DiagnosisGET WELL SOONThe Emmy Award-winning host will be off the small screen while receiving treatment.
- 8Chaos on Delta Flight as Passenger Tries to Open DoorBRACE POSITIONSThe plane had been held at Atlanta International Airport for several hours.
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- 9Divers Find Missing WWI U.S. Ship Torpedoed by U-Boat108 YEARS LATERThe shipwreck was found after a three-year search.
- 10Grammy-Winner Cancels Shows Due to ‘Severe Illness’HOLD THAT NOTEThe singer said she is “truly heartbroken” to postpone shows.
Actor Found Dead Inside Restaurant at 56
It Was Love star Park Dong-bin has died at the age of 56. The seasoned Korean actor was found dead on Wednesday inside a restaurant that he had been due to open, according to local reports. Police said there were no signs of a struggle and no indications of foul play at the eatery in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, The Korea Times reports. His cause of death is being investigated. He became a well-known meme from It Was Love, becoming known as “Juice Guy.” In a scene, he was delivered bad news and subsequently spat out orange juice. It went viral. The Volcano High actor’s funeral is set for Friday and is due to take place at the Woosung Memorial Park, after his remains have been taken through the Yongin Forest of Peace, according to the Times. News.com.au reports that he leaves behind his wife, Lee Sang-yi, and their daughter, Ji-yoo, who was born in 2023. The couple met in 2020 while working on Enemies from the Past, a South Korean daily drama.
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When it comes to “anti-aging” skincare, retinoids (vitamin A derivatives like retinol and retinyl palmitate) and antioxidants such as vitamin C and niacinamide have long reigned as the gold standard, backed by decades of clinical research. But for concerns like laxity and sagging, growth factors are quickly emerging as the next frontier in firming and “lifting” skincare.
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Author Cheryl Strayed revealed that her “beloved” husband, filmmaker Brian Lindstrom, 65, was diagnosed with a “serious, fatal illness.” In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 57-year-old writer said the diagnosis forced her to cancel upcoming appearances, including a writing workshop at Kripalu in the Berkshires and an event at Hunter College. “I simply cannot do anything but be with my family right now and see to our broken hearts,” she wrote. She apologized to those who had planned to attend and asked supporters to “hold us in your thoughts, prayers, light and love.” Strayed also noted it may feel “emotionally dissonant” for followers to see upbeat clips from her podcast, Mind Over Mountain, in the coming weeks. “Those interviews, which I loved doing, were recorded previously, in easier, happier times,” she clarified. Strayed, best known for her memoir Wild, which was turned into a 2014 movie starring Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, for which the pair garnered Oscar nominations, has often credited Lindstrom’s support for her success. “There’s no doing it without him,” she told The Great Discontent in 2012. They share two children, a son, Carver, and a daughter, Bobbi.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was pulled over by police after leaving an event at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. Johnson was at the event in support of Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, with The Devil Wears Prada 2 stars receiving stars on the Walk of Fame in a joint ceremony. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that it was a traffic stop regarding the tinted windows on Johnson’s car. Video footage of the stop shows Johnson getting out of his car to give his driver’s license to the officer before returning to his vehicle, continuing to answer the officer’s questions before eventually rolling his windows up and driving away. The 53-year-old said during his speech at Thursday’s ceremony that it was “about time” Tucci and Blunt received stars on the Walk of Fame. He also praised his Jungle Cruise and Smashing Machine co-star’s character. “Every single day, knowing Emily, as many of us do, that is one grateful woman who will wake up feet on the ground, being grateful about every moment,” he said of Blunt. Johnson, Blunt, and Tucci were joined at Thursday’s ceremony by Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Meryl Streep.
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As we get older, finding complexion products that don’t betray us becomes increasingly difficult—especially when it comes to blush. Powder formulas often settle into fine lines, cling to dry patches, and exaggerate texture, while overly emollient creams tend to slide off by midday or leave behind a sticky residue. The margin for error gets smaller as we age, and suddenly, products that used to deliver a youthful glow now leave us looking less luminous and more, well… lived-in. Fortunately, Laura Geller has built her eponymous cosmetics brand around solving exactly this problem.
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A musician performing at an event honoring former Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to fall asleep while she spoke. Harris was honored by Public Counsel, the nation’s largest pro bono public interest law firm, at a dinner in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. She was joined in conversation with Orange is the New Black star Uzo Aduba after receiving the organization’s William O. Douglas Award. However while Harris was discussing the “corrupt” Trump administration, a saxophone player in the band on stage next to her appeared to be sleeping. The video footage of the incident was obtained by TMZ on Thursday. His bandmates can be seen watching the conversation happening next to them, while he has his hands on his thighs and his eyes appear shut. The video ends with the saxophonist wide awake and playing Harris off stage. In an Instagram video posted by the law firm, the saxophonist is seen playing his instrument again. As the musician seemed to rest his eyes, Harris discussed the weakening of the Voting Rights Act by the Supreme Court, which will make it more difficult for minorities to challenge electoral maps as racially discriminatory. Claiming it was part of an agenda that “has been in place for decades,” Harris said she believed voters “are not stupid and see the corrupt, incompetent, callous administration that is in the White House right now, and they’re so damn scared. They’re so damn scared of losing the midterms.”
Britney Spears, 44, has been charged with a misdemeanor DUI following her March arrest in Ventura County. The “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer was pulled over after authorities allegedly spotted her BMW driving erratically, with officers pursuing the vehicle for about an hour before stopping it, according to The Sun. After her arrest, Spears was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw, TMZ reported. The incident reportedly left her emotionally shaken, with the outlet claiming she was “crying a lot” during the booking process. Her representatives told People that Spears has since voluntarily entered rehab, calling the episode “completely inexcusable” and saying she is working with loved ones to “come up with an overdue needed plan” for her well-being. Spears’ team did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment. A source close to Spears described the arrest as a “wake-up call,” telling Celebrity Intelligence that Spears is seeking treatment for “co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders.” The singer is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, where the misdemeanor charge will be addressed.
NBC’s Sara Gore has revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer. The Emmy Award-winning host said Thursday that she is stepping away from Open House and New York Live to undergo treatment, according to Today.com. “It just felt right to tell you myself, I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, and I’m going to be stepping away for treatment and surgery,” Gore said in an emotional New York Live segment. “If I didn’t say that I was a little bit scared, I’d be lying.” Gore, 49, said she was “caught off guard” by the diagnosis, despite breast cancer running in her family. “I always assumed this day would come,” she said. “But let me tell you, you are never ready. ... For some reason, even when you catch it early because you’re doing everything right, it is an emotional blow, and I wasn’t ready for that. That actually really surprised me. It really stung.” It’s not clear how long Gore will be away. But she added: “I’m going to come back better than ever, and I’m going to see you on the other side of this. Thank you for all you’ve done.”
A passenger on a Delta flight tried to open the plane’s door after getting irate about its delayed departure. The man aboard Delta Air Lines Flight 2879 from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Chicago’s O’Hare Airport tried to take matters into his own hands on Monday after the flight was delayed for hours. While the plane was on the tarmac, the angry passenger grabbed the aircraft’s landline phone and demanded that he be let off and allowed back to the gate. He then handed the phone to someone before trying to pry open the plane’s door. A spokesperson for Delta told People that the man managed to “partially” open the door, but the plane’s emergency slide “did not deploy.” Video of the incident shows the man arguing with cabin crew and fellow passengers before the captain announced that the plane would return to the gate. “Yeah good idea,” was the man’s response. The irate passenger was removed by security before the plane eventually took off. The flight had been delayed in Atlanta on Monday because of a ground stoppage in Chicago due to severe thunderstorms.
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A good pair of work boots is invaluable. However, most feel like they were designed by people who’ve never spent eight hours on a job site. Red Wing Shoes is aiming to change that with its new IronFlex boot line, built from the ground up based on the data of three million workers.
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Divers searching off the Cornish coast have discovered the wreck of a long-lost U.S. Coast Guard vessel from World War I, 108 years after it was sunk by a German U-boat. The U.S. Coastguard Cutter Tampa, which disappeared in 1918 after being torpedoed while escorting a convoy, was found around 50 miles off Newquay by the Gasperados Dive Team after a three-year search. All 131 people on board, including U.S. service members and British civilians, were killed. The team used seabed data from the UK Hydrographic Office, German wartime records and years of deep-water dives to narrow down the search area. They say their final attempt on April 26 led to the breakthrough discovery. Diver Dominic Robinson said the wreck, heavily damaged by a century underwater, still contained identifiable features such as anchors, guns, ammunition and crockery marked “New Jersey,” confirming its U.S. link. The team has presented evidence to the U.S. Coast Guard, which is assessing the findings.
Grammy-winning singer LeAnn Rimes has canceled and rescheduled upcoming concerts after revealing she is battling a “severe illness” that has left her unable to travel or perform. The 43-year-old said in an Instagram Stories post on Wednesday that she is “truly heartbroken” to postpone shows in Spokane and Seattle, originally scheduled for April 30 and May 1. The concerts will now take place on May 31 in Spokane and June 2 in Seattle. “Due to severe illness, I am unable to travel & perform this week,” she wrote, adding that she is “so very grateful for your kindness and continued support as I recover.” She did not reveal specific details about the illness, but Rimes, best known for How Do I Live, said she is looking forward to returning to the stage “very soon.” The announcement comes weeks after she went viral for footage of a so-called deep jaw release procedure.