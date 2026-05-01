Band Member Spotted Falling Asleep During Kamala Speech
A musician performing at an event honoring former Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to fall asleep while she spoke. Harris was honored by Public Counsel, the nation’s largest pro bono public interest law firm, at a dinner in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. She was joined in conversation with Orange is the New Black star Uzo Aduba after receiving the organization’s William O. Douglas Award. However while Harris was discussing the “corrupt” Trump administration, a saxophone player in the band on stage next to her appeared to be sleeping. The video footage of the incident was obtained by TMZ on Thursday. His bandmates can be seen watching the conversation happening next to them, while he has his hands on his thighs and his eyes appear shut. The video ends with the saxophonist wide awake and playing Harris off stage. In an Instagram video posted by the law firm, the saxophonist is seen playing his instrument again. As the musician seemed to rest his eyes, Harris discussed the weakening of the Voting Rights Act by the Supreme Court, which will make it more difficult for minorities to challenge electoral maps as racially discriminatory. Claiming it was part of an agenda that “has been in place for decades,” Harris said she believed voters “are not stupid and see the corrupt, incompetent, callous administration that is in the White House right now, and they’re so damn scared. They’re so damn scared of losing the midterms.”