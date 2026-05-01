Football Nepo Baby Makes Disgusting ‘Sandwich’ Comment to Female Reporter

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

As we get older, finding complexion products that don’t betray us becomes increasingly difficult—especially when it comes to blush. Powder formulas often settle into fine lines, cling to dry patches, and exaggerate texture, while overly emollient creams tend to slide off by midday or leave behind a sticky residue. The margin for error gets smaller as we age, and suddenly, products that used to deliver a youthful glow now leave us looking less luminous and more, well… lived-in. Fortunately, Laura Geller has built her eponymous cosmetics brand around solving exactly this problem.

The veteran makeup artist has long been ahead of the curve when it comes to skincare-infused makeup for women over 40, and her Wonder Balm is a prime example. The pigmented balm strikes that elusive balance between makeup and skincare. It delivers a soft, buildable wash of color while acting more like a nourishing face cream than a traditional blush. The finish is quietly dewy, without feeling heavy, imparting a skin-like finish that doesn’t highlight enlarged pores, crepey skin, or fine lines. The lightweight balm melts into the skin like room-temp butter (not Vaseline), diffusing color that actually looks natural—almost as if you just went for a brisk walk on a chilly day or got kissed on the cheek by your new crush.

Laura Geller Wonder Balm Hydrating Cream Blush Shop At Laura Geller $ 32

Reviewers echo these same sentiments. Many note that the formula feels more like skincare than makeup—lightweight, hydrating, and forgiving on drier, more mature complexions. “I just love the creamy texture of Wonder Balm. I have menopausal skin, which is dry—this is perfect as it adds a pop of color and looks hydrated,” one five-star reviewer shared. Another added, “The texture is creamy, but it dries to a silky finish. It was still visible after 12+ hours.”

For anyone tired of blushes that emphasize more than they enhance, Laura Geller’s Wonder Balm is a solid, no-fuss alternative for any age or skin type. For a limited time, score 50 percent off with the code AL50.