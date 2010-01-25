A New Cast for Jersey Shore?

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at TMZ
Hold that fist pump: TMZ reports that, if the current cast of Jersey Shore doesn’t agree to a deal for a second season by the end of the day on Monday, then they will be replaced. So far, the cast has been united in rejecting MTV’s offer of a $10,000 signing bonus and $10,000 per episode. Apparently, MTV already has a replacement cast lined up, and is willing to sign up individually any cast members who break ranks. The hardest negotiators, TMZ says, are The Situation and Pauly D.