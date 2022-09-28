Abducted California Teen, Fugitive Father Killed in Shootout With Cops
An abducted 15-year-old girl and her father, a fugitive wanted in connection with the Monday murder of the teenager’s mother, were both killed in a shootout with law enforcement along a remote stretch of California highway, authorities said. In a Tuesday press conference, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said a truck driven by Anthony Graziano, the 45-year-old suspect, broke down in Hesperia, leading him and sheriff’s deputies to exchange fire. Dicus said the 15-year-old, Savannah Graziano, climbed out of the truck wearing tactical gear and ran toward the officers. She collapsed “during the gunfire,” Dicus said. Anthony Graziano was also fatally shot during the exchange. An Amber Alert was issued over Savannah’s disappearance, which came after police found the body of 45-year-old Tracy Martinez, Graziano’s estranged wife. Martinez died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in what authorities called a domestic violence incident.