Accused Burglar Flings Poop at Judge and Still Gets Acquitted

A criminal trial in Miami came to a halt on Friday after the defendant flung his own poop at the judge, The Miami Herald reports. Dorleans Philidor, 33, was reportedly sitting in a wheelchair near Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Lisa Walsh when he hurled feces in her direction, though it did not reach her. “It’s protein! It’s good for you!” witnesses recalled him yelling, adding that he also put some of it in his mouth. “It was intense. The corrections officers and police officers were swarming. Like 60 of them,” witness Allen Rios told the Herald. “They told everyone to leave and you couldn’t go back in. It was a hazardous area.” The courtroom was closed for cleaning, but Judge Walsh moved the trial to another room to resume closing arguments. Philidor, who is accused of breaking into a home while the owner was still inside, was found not guilty of the charges—but he is still being held in jail pending another trial on a grand-theft auto case. It’s not clear if he will face charges for the courtroom incident.