Accused Rapist Russell Brand Rants About Media Conspiracies

In his first public comments since he was accused of sexual assault by four women, comedian Russell Brand thanked supporters for “questioning the information you are being presented with” and ranted about supposed media conspiracies, the deep state, and Big Pharma. “It’s been an extraordinary and distressing week,” Brand said in a video that did not directly discuss the allegations of rape and assault. YouTube demonetized Brand’s account after the accusations were detailed by the BBC and The Times of London—and he now is asking fans to follow him on Rumble, a social platform favored by the right wing.